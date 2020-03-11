S.C. Lab producing Coronavirus tests

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A laboratory in South Carolina announced on Wednesday that they are preparing to release Coronavirus testing supplies.
Premier Medical Laboratory Services in Greenville says that they “want to help increase access to Coronavirus testing here in S.C. and at large.”
The lab has been working on a molecular diagnostic test that detects COVID-19 through “a nasal pharyngeal swab.” The tests will take 24-48 hours to produce results.
Currently, the test is “undergoing Food and Drug Administration (FDA) review for Emergency Use Authorization to begin testing patient samples as soon as validation is completed within the coming days.”
Once approved, hospitals and doctors’ offices across the U.S. will be able to access the tests.
The test will also be added to Premier Medical Lab’s “comprehensive respiratory pathogen test” which is already in use. This panel is able to detect:
Viruses:
- Coronavirus COVID 19 (SARS-CoV-2)
- Coronavirus 229E
- Coronavirus HKU1
- Coronavirus NL63
- Coronavirus OC43
- Enterovirus D68
- Enterovirus PAN
- Metapneumovirus
- Parainfluenza Virus 1
- Parainfluenza Virus 2
- Parainfluenza Virus 3
- Parainfluenza Virus 4
- Influenza A PAN
- Influenza A H1 2009
- Influenza A H3
- Influenza B PAN
- Adenovirus 1
- Adenovirus 2
- Respiratory Syncytial Virus B
- Rhinovirus 1 Herpes Virus 4 – EpsteinBarr Virus
- Herpes Virus 5 – Cytomegalovirus
- Herpes Virus 6
- Respiratory Syncytial Virus A
Bacteria:
- Bordetella bonchispetica, parapertussis, pertussis
- Bordetella pertussis
- Haemophilus influenzae
- Klebsiella pneumoniae
- Legionella pneumophila
- Mycoplasma pneumoniae
- Staphylococcus aureus
- Streptococcus pneumoniae
- Chlamydophila pneumoniae