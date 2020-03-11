S.C. Lab producing Coronavirus tests

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A laboratory in South Carolina announced on Wednesday that they are preparing to release Coronavirus testing supplies.

Premier Medical Laboratory Services in Greenville says that they “want to help increase access to Coronavirus testing here in S.C. and at large.”

The lab has been working on a molecular diagnostic test that detects COVID-19 through “a nasal pharyngeal swab.” The tests will take 24-48 hours to produce results.

Currently, the test is “undergoing Food and Drug Administration (FDA) review for Emergency Use Authorization to begin testing patient samples as soon as validation is completed within the coming days.”

Once approved, hospitals and doctors’ offices across the U.S. will be able to access the tests.

The test will also be added to Premier Medical Lab’s “comprehensive respiratory pathogen test” which is already in use. This panel is able to detect:

Viruses:

Coronavirus COVID 19 (SARS-CoV-2)

Coronavirus 229E

Coronavirus HKU1

Coronavirus NL63

Coronavirus OC43

Enterovirus D68

Enterovirus PAN

Metapneumovirus

Parainfluenza Virus 1

Parainfluenza Virus 2

Parainfluenza Virus 3

Parainfluenza Virus 4

Influenza A PAN

Influenza A H1 2009

Influenza A H3

Influenza B PAN

Adenovirus 1

Adenovirus 2

Respiratory Syncytial Virus B

Rhinovirus 1 Herpes Virus 4 – EpsteinBarr Virus

Herpes Virus 5 – Cytomegalovirus

Herpes Virus 6

Respiratory Syncytial Virus A

Bacteria: