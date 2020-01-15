S.C. lake system among top 7 winter fishing destinations in U.S.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two South Carolina lakes have been named among the 7 best winter fishing destinations.

The Santee Cooper lake system- comprised of Lake Marion and Lake Moultrie- ranked as the number 6 spot nationally for winter fishing.

The lakes are apparently a “year-round hot spot for Blue, Flathead, and Channel Catfish.” In the winter, giant Catfish are even more prevalent due to the lower temperatures.

The list was created by FishingBooker, which describes itself as “the world’s largest platform for booking fishing trips.”

The other locations on the list include: