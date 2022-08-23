COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- College rivalries are not just for sports anymore.

The South Carolina Education Lottery has teamed up with Clemson University and the University of South Carolina to create custom scratch-offs honoring the longstanding Palmetto State rivalry.

Gamecocks fans and Tigers fans can show their allegiance by purchasing a $5 scratch-off and may not only win bragging rights but also up to $200,000.



South Carolina Education Lottery

Cash is not the only prize on the line, though.

Fans can enter winning and non-winning Carolina Jackpot and Clemson Jackpot tickets into the Rival Play Second-Change Promotion for a chance to win up to $15,000 or a season ticket package. Four ticket packages are available for each school.

Lottery officials said six cash prize winners will be chosen to scratch an oversized ticket at either a Carolina or Clemson football, basketball, or baseball game to find out how much they’ve won. The first two reveals are set for the Tennessee vs. South Carolina football game on Nov. 19 and the South Carolina vs. Clemson football game on Nov. 26.

Ticket sales are expected to generate an additional $4 million for the South Carolina Education Lottery fund.

Overall odds to win the top prize for both scratch-offs are 1 in 720,000.

Carolina Jackpot and Clemson Jackpot tickets are on sale at most grocery stores and convenience stores in the state.