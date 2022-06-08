FAIR PLAY, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man jumped into a lake and died Monday after leading officers on a high-speed chase that ended when his car crashed.

Akeem O. Lukie of Greenwood, South Carolina, was pulled from Lake Hartwell on the Georgia-South Carolina state line before dawn Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies in Franklin County, Georgia had tried to pull over a Dodge Charger after the car was clocked going 125 mph on Interstate 85.

As deputies chased Lukie northbound, they say he hit another car on the bridge over Lake Hartwell and then hit the bridge guardrail.

Deputies say Lukie then ran from the car and jumped into the lake from the bridge.