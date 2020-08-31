S.C. officials shut down ‘fully loaded’ pool party

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — City officials shut down a pool party Saturday at an apartment complex near the University of South Carolina, saying at least 200 people were crowded around without masks, violating rules meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins describes the pool as “fully loaded” when he arrived.

After talking to a security guard and the complex manager, Jenkins persuaded them to close the pool for several days.

Complex residents include a number of university students. Like in many places, city and university officials are struggling with how to host classes and contain the spread of the coronavirus.

No one was cited Saturday for violating the city of Columbia’s mask ordinance.