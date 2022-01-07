S.C. receives record $80.2M to address home energy costs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina has received a record $80.2 million dollars in home energy assistance funding due to the passage of the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is designed to help families struggling with the cost of home heating and the total of $80.2 million is the highest amount South Carolina has received in LIHEAP.

The Administration reported that in addition to the annual appropriation of $45.1 million, the state received an additional $35.1 million from the American Rescue Plan, nearly double the state’s typical annual funding.

Nationally, the American Rescue Plan more than doubled LIHEAP funding, delivering roughly $8 billion dollars to states to assist home energy relief— the largest appropriation in a single year since the program began in 1981.

In addition, the American Rescue Plan provided an additional $25.1 billion in funding to the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) which is can be used to help renters with past-due utility bills or to provide ongoing assistance with energy costs to avoid shut-offs.