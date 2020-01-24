S.C. School for Deaf and Blind hosts annual Girls Mason-Dixon Basketball Tournament

by: WSPA

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind kicked off their 43rd annual Girls Mason-Dixon Basketball Tournament on Thursday.

The tournament, which features teams from 11 states south of the Mason-Dixon Line, will last until Sunday.

In game one, The South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind competed against a team from North Carolina for the #1 seed.

Athletic Director Michael Sims says it’s not just about winning for the girls, it’s about getting a chance to make new friends:

“What we’re hoping for is our kids and the other athletes that are traveling from the other states come in [and] make new friends, build new relationships, but also have an exciting time here in South Carolina.”

The tournament was started in 1978 by Camilla Rambourger after she saw a need for a girls team.

“The Tennessee School for the Deaf hosted the boys Mason Dixon tournament and I sat and I watched the players and I really enjoyed that. And I had no idea about the girls basketball tournament so then when I got a job here I established the Girls Mason Dixon Tournament.” said Rambourger.

The event is free and open to the public. Each game will also be live streamed.

Click here for the full schedule.

