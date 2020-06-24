S.C. Senators make a return to discuss how they should spend the Cares Act funding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Senators made their way back to the state house to discuss how the state should spend the $1.9 billion they are receiving in Cares Act funding.

Senators worked on allocating $1.9 billion from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act to the parts of the state that need it the most.

Senator Vincent Sheheen said, “Essentially we focused on two big picture items. Number one is the economy and replenishing the unemployment trust fund and number two that is dear and near to my heart is education.”

For education, more than $222 million will be authorized for academic recovery camps and extra instructional time.

“It is critical to get these kids back in the classroom if we can, because they’ve missed so much already,” said Senator Sheheen.

Another $50 million for broadband connectivity mapping coverage and hot spots.

Senator Shane Martin said, “Even with my children we’ve had to go to an elementary school and the superintendent turned all the WiFi boosters up so we can get WiFi in the parking lot so students can have it, but it is a hassle.”

To improve the state’s economy and help small businesses, senators are hoping $500 million is spent to replenish the unemployment trust fund.

“I think that’s a good step in the right direction as they’re doing a good thing and trying to get our families back to work,” said Senator Martin.

South Carolina senators are only proposing spending $1.3 billion out of the $1.9 billion to hold onto some money for needs that may come up later.

Senator Sheheen said, “What hasn’t been done is trying to help these entities with the loss of revenue. We have seen hospitals bleeding out, because they have not been able to have surgeries and things that generate revenue.”

Lawmakers will return to the statehouse in September. At that time they will address the state’s 2020 fiscal budget.

Lawmakers say they want to put that $600 million to the side until they return to the statehouse in September just in case the state’s needs change.