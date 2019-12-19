S.C. teacher uses Star Wars to make learning fun

BURGESS, S.C. (WBTW) – To celebrate the latest installment of the Star Wars franchise, one Horry County teacher incorporated a galaxy far far away into his lesson plan Thursday.

This was all in the name of making learning fun for his students at St. James Intermediate School.

Fifth-grade teacher Ron Satterley created Star Wars-themed brainteasers, coding, trivia contests and more.

“It’s something that I grew up with as a kid, and now that they’ve brought back the movies again, and knowing that my fifth graders enjoy it as well, that we have something in common, that we can have a fun and memorable day with each other,” said Satterley.

Some of the young padawans even dressed up in Star Wars costumes and the Storm Troopers of the Empire made an appearance in the classroom as well.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is in theaters now.