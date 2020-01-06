S.C. Treasurer Loftis announces Financial Literacy Initiative

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – S.C. State Treasurer Curtis Loftis announced the launch of the South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program on Monday.

The statewide initiative aims to increase financial literacy by encouraging more teachers to incorporate the topic into their curriculum.

To increase the number of teachers qualified to teach personal finance, the program offers monetary incentives to S.C. teachers who “are experts in the area of financial literacy and have a desire to teach professional development workshops to other educators in their school districts.”

The program is funded by Future Scholar and SC Economics.

Treasurer Loftis said that financial literacy is “an essential tool for personal financial wellness.” He added that the “ultimate goal is to educate and empower our K-12 students with the knowledge and skills needed to make sound financial decisions throughout their lives.”