S.C. woman charged as 3 Indiana teens die in wrong-way wreck

INMAN, S.C. (AP) — Three Indiana teens have died in a crash Monday on a South Carolina interstate by a woman driving the wrong way.

The Spartanburg County coroner says that a pair of twins, 17-year-old Elleana Lee Gaddis and Isabella Lee Gaddis died, as did 18-year-old Brianna Lynn Foster.

A fourth Indiana teen was hospitalized. All were from Fishers, in suburban Indianapolis.

South Carolina state troopers say they died on Interstate 26 near Inman when a Hummer driven by 43-year-old Melissa Ann Parker of Spartanburg hits the teens’ Kia sedan.

Parker is jailed. She’s charged with three counts of felony DUI with death, three counts of felony hit-and-run with death and one count of felony hit-and-run with injury.