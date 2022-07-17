SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman under police suspicion for months has now been charged with the murder of her onetime boyfriend.

Jessica Marie Stachan was charged Friday with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Sheriff’s investigators say the 28-year-old killed Devantae Griffin.

He was reported missing on March 30, and his body was found in a shallow grave near Spartanburg in late April.

Investigators had initially charged Strachan with obstruction of justice.

She aroused suspicion after investigators found her first interview misleading, and she then left for Florida.

