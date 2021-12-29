SC House releases another congressional map proposal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers have heard public testimony over a proposal to redraw the state’s U.S. House districts that scales back the sweeping changes suggested in an earlier map.

The House’s suggested map doesn’t significantly redraw the boundaries of the state’s existing districts and resembles a proposal put forth by a Senate committee last month.

Early analysis shows the state would likely continue to elect six Republicans and one Democrat to the U.S. House with those districts.

Some critics testified Wednesday that the new proposal splits up Charleston County to make the coastal 1st District less competitive and dilutes Black voting power.