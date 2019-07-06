Safety tips for the road during “The Hundred Deadly Days of Summer”

This time of the year is often called “The Hundred Deadly Days of Summer” and a reason for this is because, according to police and coroners nationwide, the increase in the number of accidents during the summer months.

So far this year, there have been 14 traffic deaths in Berkeley County, 37 in Charleston County, and six in Dorchester County. Statewide, here were 466 traffic deaths involving auto-pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcycles, and traditional car crashes.

With the goal of zero deaths on our roadways, Lance Corporal Matt Southern, from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, wants to remind you to always wear something retro-reflective when biking or walking.

On rainy days, it’s important to remember to turn on your headlights along with your windshield wipers and always buckle up.

Troopers say 149 of the traffic fatalities happening this year could have been prevented with a safety belt.