Sally Atwater, wife of late GOP strategist from SC, dies

This March 26, 2018 photo provided by Ashley Atwater shows her mother, Sally Atwater, outside her home in the Georgetown area of Washington, a few days after leaving the hospital. Atwater’s doctor spent two months on calls, messages and dozens of pages of forms to get her an experimental drug he thinks can fight the lung cancer that has spread to her brain and spine. (Courtesy Ashley Atwater via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Sally Atwater — the wife of South Carolina politician Lee Atwater who was pivotal in 1980’s Republican campaigns — died Tuesday at the age of 69.

According to her daughter, Atwater died following a years-long battle with lung cancer. She was surrounded by family in her home.

Atwater served as a special education teacher in Colleton County after spending years as an education advocate and advisor in Washington, D.C.

Her late husband, Lee Atwater, served as an aide to Presidents Ronald Regan and George H.W. Bush.