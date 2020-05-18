Salons, barbershops, gyms and other close contact businesses to reopen Monday in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Many close-contact businesses across South Carolina will open their doors to customers for the first time Monday after being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite being able to reopen, these businesses will have a limited capacity and must meet some guidelines set by the AccelerateSC Task Force.

These businesses range from hair salons and barbershops to yoga studios, gyms, nail salons and tattoo parlors.

The re-openings are part of Governor Henry McMaster’s phased reopening strategy.

Not every establishment has to open their doors right now, but if they decide to, they must follow strict health, capacity and social distancing guidelines.

Businesses need additional cleaning and sanitizing for their equipment, tables and chairs. The rules also call for additional guidance on health checks for employees, and making sure employees are trained to handle the new changes.

These close-contact services include barbershops, hair salons, waxing salons, nail salons, tattoo and massage parlors and tanning salons.

The athletic facilities and activities include fitness centers, gyms, spas, public and commercial pools, yoga and other exercise facilities.

Governor McMaster says reopening will continue as long as South Carolinians continue following the advice of public health experts.