Saluda Middle takes Wipe It Down Challenge to another level

SALUDA, S.C. (WJBF) – The “Wipe It Down Challenge” is very popular on the web, but the staff at Saluda Middle took it one step further by making a music video to prepare their students for their return to school.

“We just wanted the students to know that we’re taking all of our safety precautions. We’re listening to the professionals, keeping it as safe as possible. So, we wanted them to feel as comfortable as possible coming back and then, also, we wanted them to know we’re going to try to have as much fun as they can,” said social studies teacher Garrett Jones.

The video features the entire staff showing off their dance moves, but it was Social Studies teacher Garrett Jones that wrote the lyrics, recorded the music, and produced the song.

“I heard we had a secret talent in the building. Once I found about about Coach Jones and his ability to rap, we asked him to get involved,” said principal Chris Seay.

With the staff putting so much work into the video, it was no surprise it was so well-received with the video currently sitting at 3,000 views on YouTube.

“The response has been really really good, the community has posted on Facebook, on Twitter. They’ve retweeted all kind of stuff, they love it,” said Jones.

“To see what Coach Jones turned this video into from a simple ‘Wipe It Down Challenge’ to a full-fledged music video has been amazing,” said Seay.

The school is already working on their next project.

“We are actually finishing up our second video today after school when our kids leave in our gym. So, we’ll be dropping that video here in the next couple of days,” said Seay.

Check out the whole video below:

