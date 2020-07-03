Salute from the Shore to proceed without F-16’s from Shaw Air Force Base

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 11th annual Salute from the Shore will take place on July 4, 2020.

The flyover was originally set to include a C-17 from Joint Base Charleston (JBC), two F-16’s from Shaw Air Force Base, and civilian owned and piloted aircraft, including a P-51.

Due to the recent death of a Shaw F-16CM Fighting Falcon pilot during a routine training mission, Shaw has decided not to participate in the flyover. A spokesperson for Salute from the Shore provided the following statement:

“The 20th Fighter wing from Shaw Air Force Base will not be participating this year as a result of the tragic accident that occurred earlier this week.While it’s a loss to the Salute event, it brings even greater clarity to why we are committed to this cause. The men and women that provide our freedom make sacrifices daily to accomplish that very goal. Their families make sacrifices every day to support them. Unfortunately, sometimes the ultimate sacrifice occurs just as it has this week. We ask for your prayers for the fallen soldier, his loved ones, those that served with him and all those that continue to defend our flag.”

The C-17 from JBC will still lead the Salute. It will be accompanied by a civilian owned and piloted P-51 vintage aircraft. Additional vintage planes will follow.

The updated schedule is as follows: