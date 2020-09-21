Salvation Army accepting donations for holiday season from the touch of your phones

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Salvation Army is using a QR code on your phone to collect monetary donations this holiday season.

The Salvation Army also says more people are picking up food during the pandemic.

In Horry County, people in need receive goods through a window.

“Thank you for your generosity,” said Capt. Carl Melton, Salvation Army of Horry County. “Thank you for the love you show your neighbors this Christmas, let’s come together as a community and let’s rescue Christmas.”

You can expect to hear bells ringing for Christmas donations as early as November.

