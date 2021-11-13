Samsung honors veterans with special drive-through event in Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WCBD) – Samsung Electronics Home Appliances America (SEHA) hosted its fifth annual Veterans Day Luncheon in Newberry to honor and recognize the service of local veterans.

Following a salute, SEHA hosted a drive-through event at the local Veteran’s Affairs Office, giving over 600 meals to veterans families who were in attendance.

The annual luncheon was previously celebrated in person with food, performances, and prizes for veterans and their families.

“Veterans hold a special place in our community, our company, and our hearts,” says Daniel Grove, Head of Human Resources at Samsung Electronics Home Appliances America. “Our commitment to and appreciation for those who gave so much has only grown over the years.”

Via SEHA

Via SEHA

Organizers say that Samsung works with organizations such as the American Legion and the Freedom of Hope Foundation, looking for different ways to support the lives, experiences, and opportunities for military communities in Newberry.

“We are so grateful for Samsung and the commitment they’ve made to veterans across the Newberry community,” said David Parnell, Director of Veteran Affairs in Newberry

County. “This annual event is a highlight of our veterans’ celebration.”