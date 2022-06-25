GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — A city in South Carolina is bringing back a bicycle patrol thanks to a donation from a sub sandwich restaurant’s foundation.

Greenwood’s police chief says the city’s new bicycle patrol is more approachable than an officer in a patrol car and can get to places the car can’t.

Chief T.J. Chaudoin told The Index-Journal of Greenwood that each bicycle, along with police decals, lights and helmets cost around $10,000.

The chief says The Firehouse Subs Foundation is paying for them in exchange for a small sticker advertising the restaurant on each bike.

The five officers chosen for the patrol don’t just hop on the bikes. The chief says there is a weeklong training program.