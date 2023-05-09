COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The mother of Stephen Smith, a teenager who was found dead along a rural Hampton County road in the summer of 2015, spoke at a Victims Matter Rally on Tuesday morning.

Sandy Smith has been searching for answers and fighting for justice after her son was found dead along Sandy Run Road. Although his death was initially reported as a hit-and-run, investigators have reopened the case and now believe the 19-year-old was the victim of a homicide.

Smith recently raised thousands of dollars for a private autopsy and exhumation of her son’s body in their search for answers.

Several advocacy groups will gather at the South Carolina Statehouse on Tuesday morning to raise awareness about the barriers faced by victims of violent crime throughout the state.

“Despite having its own “Victims Bill of Rights” in the state constitution, South Carolina continues to fail these victims both in finding justice and in the ability to easily access the help and services they need,” said Sarah Ford, the Legal Director of the South Carolina Victim Assistance Network (SCVAN). “Laws don`t mean anything for crime victims unless they are consistently asserted and enforced. It is critical that victims know their rights and are aware of organizations, like ours, who can help in the aftermath of violent crime.”

The rally took place on the south steps of the Statehouse at 9:00 a.m. where a short program, beginning at 9:30 a.m., included speakers from advocacy organizations, elected officials, and victims.