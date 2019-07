COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Santee Cooper may soon have a new President and CEO.

The state-owned utility’s board is expected to fill those positions on Tuesday, along with deputy CEO and Chief of Planning.

Last week, The State newspaper reported a retired Arizona public power utility executive will ink an 18-month contract with Santee Cooper.

