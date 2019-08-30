Santee Cooper considering plan to revive V.C. Summer plant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A plan to finish the nuclear reactors abandoned more than two years ago north of Columbia is back on the table.

According to The State newspaper, Santee Cooper’s CEO said they are talking with a “party from the outside” to finish V.C. Summer.

That party includes numerous companies like South Korea’s state-run power company.

Santee Cooper’s CEO said if the project is revived, the state-owned utility will not invest any more money.

State Senator Larry Grooms, who represents Berkeley County where Santee Cooper’s headquarters is located told The State newspaper two of the three companies involved are based in South Korea.

The third is from the United States.