Santee Cooper donates electric vehicle chargers to Horry County

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Santee Cooper announces a donation of seven electric vehicle charges to businesses in Horry County.

Santee Cooper has provided electric vehicle charges to the City of Conway, Coastal Carolina University, Horry County Memorial Library, and Horry-Georgetown Technical College.

“We hope this donation will bring an added amenity to the areas we serve so electric vehicle drivers know they are welcome and have a place to recharge,” says Jim Rabon, Senior Manager of Conservation and Energy Efficiency at Santee Cooper. “Electric vehicles are becoming more affordable and therefore, more common, and we want to stay ahead of this trend and help our community.”

Santee Cooper supplied the chargers 10 years ago, however in recent years, some of the chargers had been removed and others were no longer functioning.

In addition, Santee Cooper is providing residential customers with a rebate of up to $500 for select level 2 electric vehicle chargers through its EmpowerAuto program.