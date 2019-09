CONWAY, S.C. (WCBD) – Santee Cooper crews say they found a breach in a former coal ash pond early Sunday morning at the former Grainer Generating Station in Conway.

Officials say a dike breached and water from the swollen Waccamaw River filled pond one.

Santee Cooper is working around the clock to keep an eye on things as the river level drops.

No environmental impacts are expected since ash is no longer in that pond.

Santee Cooper started excavating the ponds in 2014.