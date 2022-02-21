Santee Cooper named ‘Top Utility’ by Business Facilities Magazine

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Santee Cooper on Monday announced its designation of Top Utility by Business Facilities Magazine.

Business Facilities notes that Santee Cooper went above and beyond for utility customers, and also highlights the power company’ s leaner and greener resource plan and development of the next-gen Camp Hall commerce park were a couple of reasons the company was named Top Utility.

“Santee Cooper employees work hard to make South Carolina better in a number of ways, and we are pleased that Business Facilities recognized Santee Cooper as one of its Top Utilities,” said Pamela Williams, Santee Cooper Chief Public Affairs Officer and General Counsel.

Business Facilities’ “Top Utilities” were chosen on many factors, covering a combination of local and multi-state groups, as well as membership organizations, according to Santee Cooper.

Along with the utility’s offerings of economic development programs and incentives, officials say that Santee Cooper helped to attract over 2,300 jobs and $1.4 billion in economic development in 2021.

Santee Cooper is also planning to add up to 1,500 megawatts of solar power and up to 200 megawatts of battery in part of the utility’s leaner and greener resource plan.