MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Santee Cooper this week applied for a national grant aimed at providing broadband access to unserved rural communities.

A federal grant from the National Transportation and Information Administration (NTIA) would fund a pilot project from Santee Cooper to provide reliable, resilient broadband access to parts of the state with the highest levels of poverty.

If funded, leaders say the ‘SCiway’ pilot project would leverage Santee Cooper’s existing dark fiber – the utility’s in-kind contribution to the project – to bring broadband access more quickly and broadly to underserved communities.

Leaders say 54% of the State (25 out of 46 counties) and six out of seven South Carolina Congressional Districts would benefit from the project.

“Broadband is a necessity, not a luxury, and the pandemic highlighted weaknesses in broadband access in South Carolina, particularly for those individuals living in rural areas,” said Jim Stritzinger, director of the South Carolina Broadband Office.

The project was created in partnership with the South Carolina Broadband Office, which is part of the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff.