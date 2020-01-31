Santee Cooper trial slated to begin in April

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A trial could soon determine whether Santee Cooper must refund ratepayers.

It stems from the abandoned nuclear reactor facility in Fairfield County, which you are still paying for.

The State Newspaper reports the trial, which was supposed to begin on February 24ths, is now slated to start on April 20th.

Santee Cooper customers filed a lawsuit, demanding the state-owned utility repay them everything that already paid into the failed site and to stop charging them.

According to the lawsuit, it adds up to nearly $5 billion.

The State Newspaper reports lawyers told the judge overseeing the case that settlement talks are ongoing.

Santee Cooper and SCANA, the parent company of SCE&G, now Dominion Energy, walked away from the project in 2017.

Lawmakers are considering whether to sell Santee Cooper.