Santee Cooper, Westinghouse agree to sell nuclear equipment

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s state-owned utility has reached a settlement with the now bankrupt company hired to build two nuclear plants that were never completed to sell leftover equipment and supplies.

Monday’s deal between Santee Cooper and Westinghouse Electric comes three years after construction was halted.

The companies agreed to split the money made off selling major nuclear equipment that hasn’t been installed 50-50.

Santee Cooper will get 90% of the proceeds of all equipment that has been installed, and two-thirds of the profits from selling other equipment specific to nuclear projects.

Santee Cooper says the money will go toward paying down debt and a rate freeze.