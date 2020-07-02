Sargent Metal Fabricators in Anderson Co. to expand, create 50 new jobs

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Sargent Metal Fabricators, Inc. is expanding operations in Anderson County.

According to County Administrator Rusty Burns, the $9.5 million investment will create 50 new jobs over the next five years.

Recently celebrating 45 years in business, Sargent Metal provides precision metal fabrication, welding, powder coating and assembly services to equipment manufacturers in a variety of markets.

Located at 5500 Airport Road in Anderson, Sargent Metal’s 80,000-square-foot expansion will allow the company to increase capacity to meet growing customer demand, according to the county administrator.

“It’s exciting to see a local, family-owned company like Sargent Metal grow here in South Carolina. The company’s decision to invest and create 50 new jobs in Anderson County is a reason to celebrate in the local community, and we look forward to watching this company continue to grow and thrive,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.

This investment will expand Sargent Metal’s current precision fabrication equipment base with a new fiber laser cutting and material handling system. The expansion also includes additional assembly areas and a 1,200-foot automated powder coating system.

The expansion is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022.

“We are proud to be a family-owned business born in Anderson, S.C. and are excited for this new phase in the growth of Sargent Metal. We look forward to the creation of new job opportunities for our community and additional capabilities with which to serve our customers with excellence,” Sargent Metal President & CEO Tim Hayden said.

Individuals interested in joining the Sargent Metal team can visit the website here.