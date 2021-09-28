Satterfield family files petition for Alex Murdaugh’s arrest over missing settlement funds

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The two sons of a South Carolina woman who died while working as a housekeeper for the Murdaugh family filed a petition to have Alex Murdaugh arrested.

They want Murdaugh to return property that court documents show he “fraudulently embezzled from them.”

Gloria Satterfield died after what was described as a trip and fall accident at the Murdaugh’s home in February 2018.

“Everybody took the word of Alex Murdaugh because when Gloria Satterfield fell down the stairs, she had a traumatic brain injury, so she never woke up. She was in a coma for three weeks in the hospital and died so was never able to explain,” said Eric Bland, attorney for Gloria Satterfield’s estate, in a previous interview with News 2.

Following Satterfield’s funeral, court documents show Murdaugh told her family, specifically her sons Tony and Brian, that Gloria’s fall was “his fault” and that he would “take Gloria’s sons to an attorney for the purpose of making a legal claim.”

Satterfield worked at the Murdaugh home for over twenty years; documents show she and her family through of themselves as an extension of the Murdaugh family.

“Tony and Brian trusted Murdaugh and had no reason not to trust Murdaugh,” documents said.

Following her death, a $500,000 wrongful death claim was filed against Alex Murdaugh on behalf of Satterfield’s estate. The lawyer representing the estate in the 2018 lawsuit was Corey Fleming, Alex Murdaugh’s close friend and college roommate.

According to Bland, the claim was granted and the case was closed, but neither the estate nor Satterfield’s sons have received any money, although court records show that the claim was paid.

He now believes that between Murdaugh and those who assisted him, the Satterfield estate is owed a sum of $4 million.

The plaintiffs are requesting a public evidentiary hearing, calling for Murdaugh to be arrested and detained, to “protect the petitioners and to facilitate a return of their property or settlement funds.”