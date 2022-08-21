SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — To visit multiple worlds within an hour seems impossible, but one business in Sumter makes it happen.

Xclusive Selfie World opened on July 23 for Sumterites to experience something new and exciting right at their back door.

Owner duo Joshua Gholson and Jasmine Cowan opened the business to give the area’s younger generation, their generation and everyone in between something fresh and new.

As people walk in, they are greeted with a colorful mural full of painted women who lead the path to a whole other world, or 20.

“Every piece of paint, drywall, that was us,” Gholson said.

Each room was designed by Gholson and Cowan from top to bottom. In total, 22 different setups let visitors’ minds run wild with photography. Every inch of the walls is covered in decorations, including a gaming room for relaxation and a kid’s zone.

“We are a little more than a selfie museum,” Gholson said. “We are also a content studio and allow videographers and photographers to come in with clients, models and shoot professionally, too.” Youtubers and Tiktokers can also come in, create content in any room they feel fits them or book for an event space.

Most of the rooms are interactive, where people can throw money, make a phone call to Barbie, be an angel … anything is possible. All it takes is a quick setup of a phone to a ring light, pair a Bluetooth remote to capture photos, get into different positions in the rooms and snap away. If people want to take it to another level, Gholson also serves as the in-house photographer.

“My prices vary depending on outfits and time, but if people want more of a professional setup, I am right here,” he said.

For adults the cost is $20, kids are $15, and children under 3 are free. Admission gives people one hour to take as many photos and videos as they want.

With all the interactive items, the owners also have a Ball Python snake named Sunny available for photos and videos.

“She is really nice, and we have had a few people already take photos with her. They love it,” Cowan said.

Business has been steady, and the duo plans to expand throughout South Carolina in the next few years. But for now, they will focus on giving Sumter residents every world they desire without getting stale; every few months there will be a different setup in each room. Visitors can even expect holiday-themed setups coming up.

“There will be at least four rooms that are Halloween-themed, and don’t worry about Christmas. We have that covered as well,” Cowan said.

Xclusive Selfie World is open Monday through Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.