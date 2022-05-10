CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – You could soon embark on an expedition spanning South Carolina from the mountains to the beaches.

Mayors from Mount Pleasant, Sullivan’s Island, and the Isle of Palms joined organizers for the South Carolina 7 Expedition on Monday to discuss plans for the third annual event.

They say SC7 offers “something for everyone.” It will showcase some of South Carolina’s natural beauty along the Palmetto Trail. SC 7 Expedition is a 30-day hike, which begins July 27th, and is led by world-renowned explorer and South Carolina native, Tom Mullikin.

This is the first year the Town of Mount Pleasant will be included in the event. “We are going to host the finish line celebration at our waterfront park on July 30th,” said Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie. The town will also host a sendoff event in the morning.

While the goal of the event is to show off the state’s natural beauty, organizers hope to bring awareness to the impacts on our environment caused by climate change, while improving the health and quality of life for South Carolinians.

