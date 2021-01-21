SC adds some parents to vaccine list amid high demand

Jennifer Van Aernem, Director of Education at the Conway Medical Center (CMC) holds a vial of the Pfizer issued coronavirus vaccine. The CMC took delivery of 975 doses of the Pfizer issued COVID-19 vaccination on Monday and immediately began vaccinating hospital staff. By Monday afternoon 105 workers had registered to get the two-part vaccination. December 14, 2020.(Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is making some parents eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says parents who are home caregivers of medically fragile or severely disabled children can now get the shot.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell estimates that’s about 3,000 more people eligible for the vaccine.

Demand has skyrocketed since the state made the vaccine available to people aged 70 and older.

Some hospitals have had to cancel appointments because they don’t have enough of the vaccine.

South Carolina gets about 63,000 first doses weekly. Health officials say they don’t anticipate getting any more than that soon.