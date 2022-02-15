SC advocacy group helping connect people with disabilities to vaccination sites

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A new advocacy network is working to remove barriers to vaccines faced by people with disabilities.

The SC Disability Vaccine Access Network is “a group of disability-focused nonprofits and leaders in SC” that “provides reliable resources for people with disabilities about the COVID-19 vaccine and offers support to address disability related concerns, get answers, and make a plan to get vaccinated.”

Kimberly Tissot, president, and chief executive officer of Able SC, explained that “misinformation has made it difficult for people with disabilities to know where to turn because disability needs and concerns are not included in general information about the vaccine.”

Information is provided on both the network’s website and via a hotline. Users can get help learning about the vaccine, finding medical professionals, scheduling appointments, and getting to the appointments.

Click here to access the website, or call 1-800-787-6046 to learn more.