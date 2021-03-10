SC Agriculture Commissioner encouraging workers to get vaccinated

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina kicked-off Phase 1b of its vaccination plan this week.

It includes people in the food and agriculture business, and now the South Carolina Agriculture Commissioner, Hugh Weathers, is encouraging those workers to make a vaccination appointment.

“It’s planting season. March is when we kick it in gear in South Carolina, so if that were to be interrupted, it can have long-term effects and ramifications, and we would see eventually (that) on our grocery store shelves,” he said. “We don’t want that.”

Commissioner Weathers says his department is also working to set up some on-site vaccination clinics.