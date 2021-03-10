SC Agriculture Commissioner encouraging workers to get vaccinated

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina kicked-off Phase 1b of its vaccination plan this week.

It includes people in the food and agriculture business, and now the South Carolina Agriculture Commissioner, Hugh Weathers, is encouraging those workers to make a vaccination appointment.

“It’s planting season. March is when we kick it in gear in South Carolina, so if that were to be interrupted, it can have long-term effects and ramifications, and we would see eventually (that) on our grocery store shelves,” he said. “We don’t want that.”

Commissioner Weathers says his department is also working to set up some on-site vaccination clinics.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES