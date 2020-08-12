SC Aquarium facing layoffs amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Aquarium on Wednesday confirmed that some staff members have been laid off or moved to part time as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, President and CEO Kevin Mills said that 23 staff were laid off in July and August. Additionally, some previously full-time staff have seen their hours reduced to part-time status. They have also chosen not to backfill vacant positions.

Mills said that “positions have been eliminated across all departments, including education, conservation, animal care and administration.” The reduced staffing has resulted in “several programs that serve the public” being “reduced or suspended for the foreseeable future.”

The reductions came as a blow, according to Mills, who said that the “staff is what makes the Aquarium such an instrumental source of wonder for all who step through our doors.”

Between March 16 and May 22, the aquarium was closed. It is currently still operating under limited capacity. The loss of revenue during these months has been significant, as “general admission and membership sales account for approximately 80% of [their] revenue, with the spring and summer months accounting for the majority of [their] business” during a normal year.

To support the aquarium, which is a nonprofit organization, click here.