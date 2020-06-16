SC artist paints George Floyd mural outside motel

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF/NBC Newschannel) – An artist has painted a mural of George Floyd on the side of an abandoned motel in Florence, South Carolina.

The George Floyd piece is one of many murals spread across the brick of the Palmetto Inn, where other artists have expressed their creativity on a building which is falling apart.

Florence Native Narzhio the Artist is self-taught. In his 12 years as an artist, he says this mural is his favorite to date.

He says it took nearly four days to complete, and he compared it to finishing a marathon when he finally laid the brush down.

Narzhio says this piece is extra important to him because it brings the story of George Floyd closer to home.

Most of all, Narzhio hopes this piece inspires others to express their creativity.

“It means a lot to me because you never know who’s watching. There are kids who maybe want to be artists. You know, we are all artists, and we all have artistic ability within us,” he said. “If you give a kid a crayon and watch him scribble on the wall, they’re an artist, so hopefully this piece does inspire many.”

Narzhio says while the George Floyd piece is complete, he looks forward to continuing to paint more artwork across Florence.