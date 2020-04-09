SC athlete continues to train hard for 2020 Winter Olympics despite closures

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WCBD/WSPA) – An Olympic athlete from South Carolina is speaking out while her official training is on hold.

Leah Fair has spent the past year training for her new sport, Skeleton, which is a winter sliding sport.

The ice tracks she usually trains on are now closed. So, Fair is using the same tracks she used at Gaffney High School.

She says her new sport required a lot of the same training she did back in high school.

Fair has a message for other athletes and those at home during the pandemic: “Keep the faith and keep staying strong. It will be over soon. Like I said, you have to look at the positives and have gratitude for everything that you do have.”

Fair says at this point she is not sure if or how the pandemic will impact the winter Olympics.

Right now, they are still scheduled to happen in 2022.

She also says she will be the first African-American in the country to participate in Skeleton at those Olympics.