SC attorney charged in lewd act case has license suspended

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has suspended the law license of an attorney charged earlier this month with a lewd act on a child that happened more than 15 years ago.

Authorities arrested 61-year-old Harry Gregory Jr. on March 18 in a raid involving more than a dozen officers who also searched his Columbia home.

Police have released few details about the crime Gregory is charged with committing beyond that it happened between 2002 and 2004.

Gregory’s lawyer said he has no criminal record and emphasized the allegations are more than 15 years old.

Gregory was appointed director of the State Accident Fund in 2003 and ran the agency for more than a decade.