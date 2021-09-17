SC Attorney General, 23 others vow legal action against President Biden’s vaccine mandate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – As health officials plan to vote on a 3rd COVID booster shot, several state lawyers are vowing legal action against President Biden’s new vaccine mandate.

Vaccination sites will be open and ready to welcome anyone looking to get their shot as the pandemic continues.

Meanwhile, South Carolina Attorney General and 23 other Attorneys General have signed a letter to President Biden, promising legal action against his new vaccination mandate. That mandate will require vaccination or weekly testing for anyone who works for a company with more than 100 employees or face being fired.

The President has directed “OSHA” The Occupational Safety and Health administration to write up the new rules. Those have yet to be released.

Attorney General Alan Wilson said, while he is vaccinated and encourages the shot, the President’s order is illegal.

In South Carolina, DHEC is reporting that half of eligible South Carolinians are now fully vaccinated.