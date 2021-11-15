SC Attorney General files lawsuit to block COVID-19 vaccine mandates for healthcare workers

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Monday filed a lawsuit to block mandates requiring healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccines.

The lawsuit, filed in a federal court, is in response to the Biden Administration’s emergency mandate which requires staff at medical facilities that participate in Medicare and Medicaid programs be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Wilson said that “our healthcare workers are heroes to all of us and should be able to do their jobs without the Biden Administration’s threats and abuse of power.”

The lawsuit claims that the mandate violates several laws and Constitutional provisions.

Eleven states signed onto the lawsuit in addition to South Carolina: