COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Wednesday announced that his office is joining a nationwide investigation into social media platform TikTok for its impact on the mental health of children and teens.

Investigators will examine “the techniques utilized by TikTok to boost young user engagement, including increasing the duration of time spent on the platform and frequency of engagement with the platform.”

The investigators ultimately hope to determine “whether the company violated state consumer protection laws that put the public at risk” by marketing the app to young people.

Other key aspects of the investigation will be: how much harm does TikTok use cause to young users, and how much did TikTok know about that potential harm?

The investigation comes amid widespread condemnation of social media sites by lawmakers on a bipartisan basis. President Joe Biden emphasized the need to hold social media companies accountable in his first State of the Union address.

In 2021, a similar investigation was launched by attorneys general into Meta Platforms Inc., the company that owns Facebook and Instagram. That same year, lawmakers launched an offensive to stop the company from rolling out a “kids” version of Instagram for children 13 and younger.

“Our children are previous and vulnerable,” AG Wilson said. “We need to ensure that they’re fully protected.”