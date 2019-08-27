SC Attorney General pens letter to FCC in effort to end robocalls

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s Attorney General wants the Federal Communications Commission to push phone companies to block robocalls.

Last week, Alan Wilson along with all other Attorneys General and 12 companies laid out ways to stop those calls.

In a letter sent to the FCC on Monday, Wilson wrote: “We have 12 phone companies signed on to this effort, but we really need all of them to put these solutions in place to be able to reduce the number of robocalls.”

He went on to say: “That’s why we’re urging the FCC to put its weight behind this effort and encourage all the telecom companies to take action.”

Attorneys General recommended to the FCC that phone companies offer: