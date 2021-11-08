SC Attorney General plans to sue Biden Administration over COVID-19 vaccine mandates for healthcare workers

FILE – In this Thursday, July 15, 2021, file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster listens as Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp. CEO Lou Kennedy speaks during the rollout of her new company, Nephron Nitrile, in West Columbia, S.C. In his pursuit of a second full term, McMaster brought in more than $1 million in the most recent fundraising quarter, eclipsing the amount one of his Democratic challengers has raised overall since launching his campaign. McMaster’s third-quarter haul brings his total for the campaign so far to more than $3.5 million, the Republican’s campaign said Friday, Oct. 8. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Monday released a statement announcing his intention to sue the Biden Administration over COVID-19 vaccine mandates for healthcare workers.

The announcement comes on the heels of South Carolina and multiple other Republican-led states signing onto a lawsuit filed by Georgia against President Biden’s order requiring federal contractors be vaccinated by December 8.

Wilson said that “President Biden has once again overstepped his legal authority and overreached his power.”

He continued, saying “the President is not above the law. I fully support the rights of our healthcare heroes in opposition to mandatory COVID vaccines.”

Previously, Governor Henry McMaster said that “South Carolinians should not be unlawfully forced to choose between their job and the vaccine.”

The lawsuit is expected to be filed shortly.