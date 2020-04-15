SC Attorney General received more than 600 price gouging complaints during pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says it received more than 600 price gouging complaints since the COVID-19 State of Emergency was enacted.

Toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and food are the most reported items. One complainant reported a roll of toilet paper being sold for $150.

Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office says local law enforcement typically investigates after the state of emergency is over, but they made an exception for the pandemic.

“We decided to go ahead and start doing it now because there’s no reason not to, and we want to get the information as soon as we can,” said Robert Kittle with the SC Attorney General’s Office. “In this case, since it’s going on for so long and they’re not tied up doing traffic control things- like that, we are already sending some to local law enforcement to go ahead and start investigating now.”

If you believe you may have been a victim of price gouging, the AG’s Office suggests you email the following to pricegouging@scag.gov: