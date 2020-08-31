South Carolina to receive $600M from federal government in lawsuit regarding plutonium removal

COLUMBIA, S.C.(WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the state will receive $600 million in a lawsuit against the federal government stemming from the relocation of weapons-grade plutonium.

The settlement ends six years of litigation related to 9.5 metric tons of plutonium that was relocated to the Savannah River Site in the early 2000s.

Under the terms reached in the settlement, the federal government will pay South Carolina the $600 million immediately, and the Department of Energy will be obligated to remove the plutonium by 2037.

AG Wilson said the state will allow the Department of Energy 16.5 years to remove the remaining plutonium from the Savannah River Site, or monetary penalties will be re-instated, and the Department will be subject to additional litigation – which could be in the billions.

“This settlement is the single largest settlement in South Carolina’s history. It is important to me that the people of South Carolina know of our long-term commitment to preventing South Carolina from becoming a dumping ground for nuclear waste,” said Wilson. “Additionally, the more than half a billion dollars in settlement money could not come at a better time as our state government and economy work to overcome the revenue shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been a long, difficult road but I am proud of the leadership displayed by our state’s elected officials and the expertise of my legal team.”

Attorney General Wilson will work with the General Assembly and Governor Henry McMaster to determine the best ways to allocate the money to benefit the people of South Carolina.