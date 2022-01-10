SC Attorney General to release 2021 Human Trafficking report Monday

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Human-Trafficking_414073

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is set to release the 2021 Human Trafficking Annual Report.

The report shows what the state is doing to combat human trafficking, how many cases have been reported, and the top counties for reported human trafficking.

Charleston County had the second-most cases in South Carolina back in 2020.

There were 139 cases of human trafficking reported across the state in the 2020 report.

Governor Henry McMaster and other taskforce leadership will be on hand of Monday’s announcement, which takes place at 10:00 a.m. at the State House.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES