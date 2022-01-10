SC Attorney General to release 2021 Human Trafficking report Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is set to release the 2021 Human Trafficking Annual Report.

The report shows what the state is doing to combat human trafficking, how many cases have been reported, and the top counties for reported human trafficking.

Charleston County had the second-most cases in South Carolina back in 2020.

There were 139 cases of human trafficking reported across the state in the 2020 report.

Governor Henry McMaster and other taskforce leadership will be on hand of Monday’s announcement, which takes place at 10:00 a.m. at the State House.