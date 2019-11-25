SC boaters can expect changes for tax collections in 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Boat owners can expect changes to how they pay taxes on their boats next year.

Beginning in January, boat owners and buyers will see changes in the way boat registrations are issued by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The most immediate change you will see is that boat registration renewals will now be done on an annual basis rather than every three years. The fee for the new registration will be $10.

The rest of the changes will be phased in over the next 3 years as current registrations expire and will result in an annual registration process for boats that more closely mirrors the system used for automobiles.

Another change is that under the new law, property taxes for boats will be collected by counties in advance for the coming year. Under the old system, property taxes for boats were collected “in arrears,” or for the previous year.

Once the property taxes and registration renewal fee for the coming year have been paid by the owner, the county will notify SCDNR to issue a new set of annual registration numbers for that vessel.

These changes to state law were requested by counties to aid them in collecting the property taxes due on boats.

Key things for current/prospective boat owners to keep in mind

Currently Registered Boats: Current numbers & decals will remain valid until they expire. Counties won’t begin billing current owners for the annual registration until January of 2021, and only then once their current registration is due to expire. So, for a registration renewed in 2019, that owner’s tax bill should not reflect a charge for annual registration until 2022.

Tax Questions: The change to annual registrations may change the look of your yearly tax notice from your county of residence. Counties will begin issuing the new, prospective, tax notices for boats registered within the county beginning in 2020. Individual counties will determine and implement changes to their tax collection processes as directed by the new law. Please note that questions about a boat owners’ individual tax bills MUST be directed to that county’s Auditor or Treasurer’s Office. SCDNR Boating Office assistants will NOT be able to assist owners with questions about their individual tax bills/notices.

Month of Expiration for New Registrations (new boats or used boats coming from out-of-state): New registrations will be based on the DATE OF SALE. For example: Upon registration, a boat purchased in January will receive a title and registration decal valid through the following January, regardless of when the owner applies for the registration (late fees will apply to registrations initiated more than 30 days after the date of purchase). A tax bill for the year covered by the registration will then be mailed by the county, and in subsequent years the county will mail a bill that includes the annual registration renewal.

In-State Changes of Ownership (transfer of an already-registered boat from one SC owner to another): After purchase, the new owner will need to visit their county tax office FIRST to pay the taxes due for the coming year. The new owner can then apply for title & registration in their name using the paid tax receipt and other required documents. (They will need to apply within 30 days of purchase to avoid late fees.)

Current Owners: The expiration month on the vessel’s current decal will continue to be the month that property taxes are due on that boat. For example, if the boat registration expires in June, then both property taxes and annual registration fees for the coming year will be due in June. (Again, current three-year registrations will be valid until the year of their expiration).

Non-taxable Boats Titled and Registered in S.C.: SCDNR will continue to mail renewal notices for boats that are non-taxable (boats that a county has determined have reached the end of their taxable life or dollar threshold). Their expiration month will not change, and the renewal notices will become annual.

Purchasing a Used Boat: SCDNR strongly recommends that prospective buyers research the registration and tax status and any potential recorded liens of any S.C.-registered boat BEFORE purchasing it, using our free online look-up service. Get the facts before you buy! at: http://www.dnr.sc.gov/boating.html. General information and commonly asked questions regarding S.C. boating laws, titling and registration can also be found at this location.